Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,262,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,179,000 after buying an additional 3,116,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,904,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 197,432 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,678,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,009,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CY traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,109. The firm has a market cap of $5,815.42, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $597.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 43,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $774,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,643 shares of company stock worth $1,478,110. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

