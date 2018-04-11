Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.98 Million Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of Pan American Silver worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Pan American Silver by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,586,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 372,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 826,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 69,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 544,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 194,385 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,434.59, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $226.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

