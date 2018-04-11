Pandora Media (P) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News headlines about Pandora Media (NYSE:P) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pandora Media earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the Internet radio service an impact score of 45.7860480772572 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

P stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,804,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,530. The company has a market cap of $1,215.80, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Pandora Media has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 111.95% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Pandora Media will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on P. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pandora Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr cut Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.06 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $9.00 price target on Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pandora Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

In related news, COO David Gerbitz sold 10,135 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $51,384.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 510,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 11,260 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $57,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,497 shares of company stock valued at $230,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pandora Media (P) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/pandora-media-p-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-17-updated-updated.html.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.