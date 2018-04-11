Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisor and operator of the Take ‘N’ Bake pizza chain in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise and International. In addition to scratch-made pizzas, the company offers a growing menu of grab ‘n’ go items, including salads, sides and desserts. Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,310. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Papa Murphy’s has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Papa Murphy’s had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. sell-side analysts predict that Papa Murphy’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp acquired 155,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $853,526.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 292,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,307 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa Murphy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa Murphy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa Murphy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. As of May 10, 2017, it operated approximately 1,500 stores franchised and corporate-owned pizza stores in 39 states, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

