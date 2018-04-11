Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its target price lowered by Paradigm Capital from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Imperial Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Imperial Metals from C$2.90 to C$2.30 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Imperial Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.87.

III remained flat at $C$2.06 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,616. Imperial Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.85 and a 1 year high of C$6.25.

In other news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, bought 12,700 shares of Imperial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$30,734.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,002 shares of company stock worth $622,568.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Paradigm Capital Cuts Imperial Metals (III) Price Target to C$3.10” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/paradigm-capital-lowers-imperial-metals-iii-price-target-to-c3-10-updated.html.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of base and precious metals from its properties. The Company’s properties include Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia, and Huckleberry copper mine in northern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.