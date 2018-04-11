BidaskClub Downgrades Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Sell

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PKOH. ValuEngine downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of PKOH opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.59, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.79. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.10 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.02%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 638,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 187,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

