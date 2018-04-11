Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,755,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,440,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,143,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 26,335,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,064,000 after purchasing an additional 368,667 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Bank of America dropped their price target on Wells Fargo from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of Wells Fargo stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254,765.08, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wells Fargo has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

