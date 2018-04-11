Patientory Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.86 Million (CRYPTO:PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002031 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, EtherDelta and Bittrex. During the last week, Patientory has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00815191 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014403 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00172065 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00064476 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

