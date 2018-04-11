Patrick Industries (PATK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

PATK has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. 583,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,629. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The company has a market cap of $1,546.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $475.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $336,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,037.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua A. Boone sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $54,643.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,851.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Patrick Industries by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

