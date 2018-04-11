Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) PT Set at €24.55 by Oddo Bhf

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been assigned a €24.55 ($30.31) target price by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. equinet set a €21.50 ($26.54) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.36 ($27.61).

Shares of P1Z opened at €24.26 ($29.95) on Monday. Patrizia Immobilien has a 52 week low of €17.00 ($20.99) and a 52 week high of €24.34 ($30.05).

