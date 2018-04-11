Patten Group Inc. Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $3,697,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $143,868.70, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

