Barclays Trims Paychex (PAYX) Target Price to $70.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target cut by Barclays from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PAYX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.94.

Shares of PAYX opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,894.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.99 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $682,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,461.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,779,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,127.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

