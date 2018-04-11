Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) posted its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21,815.20, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

In other Paychex news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,779,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,127.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $682,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,461.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

