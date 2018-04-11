Payfair Hits Market Cap of $5.90 Million (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Payfair has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $10,714.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Payfair has traded up 69.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00825653 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00173196 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00062882 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 88,999,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

