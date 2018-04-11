Paypex (PAYX) Achieves Market Cap of $55.44 Million

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Paypex has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Paypex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00011821 BTC on popular exchanges. Paypex has a market cap of $55.44 million and $8,920.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00786145 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174316 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067036 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Paypex was first traded on October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,658 tokens. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex.

Paypex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

