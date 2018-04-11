PayPie Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. PayPie has a market capitalization of $54.83 million and $22,634.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00009699 BTC on exchanges.

About PayPie

PayPie’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

