PDC Energy (PDCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Williams Capital reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of PDCE opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $3,017.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $189.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,309.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Willson Amidon sold 9,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $491,062.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,314 shares of company stock worth $1,785,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

