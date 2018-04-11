ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.

Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,978,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366,636 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 136,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134,305 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 37,429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,256 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,818,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,841,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExxonMobil stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317,258.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.54 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.34.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

