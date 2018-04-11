Pearson (NYSE:PSO) declared a special dividend on Monday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1666 per share on Wednesday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

Pearson has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years. Pearson has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:PSO opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8,212.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/pearson-pso-to-issue-special-dividend-of-0-17-on-may-16th-updated.html.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies for teachers and students worldwide. It operates through North America, Growth, and Core segments. The company offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.