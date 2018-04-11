Mitie (MTO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Mitie (LON:MTO) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a GBX 179 ($2.53) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTO. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.24) price target on shares of Mitie in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.24) target price on shares of Mitie in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.10) target price on shares of Mitie in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.47) target price on shares of Mitie in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 223.17 ($3.15).

Shares of LON:MTO traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 163.10 ($2.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. Mitie has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.90 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.50 ($4.43).

About Mitie

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Property Management, and Healthcare. It offers cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control, landscaping, and gritting services; and integrated security products and services, such as security personnel, remote monitoring, mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

