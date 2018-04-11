Gamma Communications’ (LON:GAMA) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($12.01) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Investec lifted their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 750 ($10.60) to GBX 850 ($12.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 750 ($10.60) price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamma Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 766.60 ($10.84).

Shares of LON:GAMA opened at GBX 694 ($9.81) on Wednesday. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 463 ($6.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 770 ($10.88).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc (Gamma) is a provider of cloud communication services. The Company has two main operating segments: Indirect and Direct. The Indirect division sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to channel partners. The Direct sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to end users in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), Enterprise and public sectors together with an associated service wrap.

