Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Rathbone Brothers (RAT)

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday.

RAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,770 ($39.15) to GBX 2,660 ($37.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($35.34) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,422 ($34.23) to GBX 2,997 ($42.36) in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,705 ($38.23) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,589.80 ($36.60).

LON RAT opened at GBX 2,418 ($34.18) on Monday. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 2,275 ($32.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,842 ($40.17).

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 138.80 ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 132.40 ($1.87) by GBX 6.40 ($0.09). Rathbone Brothers had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of £291.57 million for the quarter.

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Andrew Morris sold 2,101 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,733 ($38.63), for a total value of £57,420.33 ($81,159.48).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, banking and loan services, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and online services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services.

