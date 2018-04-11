Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS.com (ASC)

ASOS.com (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 8,200 ($115.90) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ASOS.com to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS.com in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upped their price objective on shares of ASOS.com from GBX 6,300 ($89.05) to GBX 9,500 ($134.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASOS.com from GBX 5,725 ($80.92) to GBX 7,050 ($99.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS.com in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,228.94 ($102.18).

ASOS.com stock opened at GBX 6,304 ($89.10) on Wednesday. ASOS.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.29 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,770 ($109.82).

About ASOS.com

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

