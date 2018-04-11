Pegasystems (PEGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

PEGA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.75. 78,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,587. The firm has a market cap of $4,666.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.18 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $64.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.48 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 4,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven F. Kaplan sold 8,585 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $534,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $48,796,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 993,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 238,314 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 965,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,532,000 after buying an additional 204,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 147,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 694,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,065,000 after purchasing an additional 118,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

