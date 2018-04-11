Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,258,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 266,100 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up about 0.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Pembina Pipeline worth $154,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,894,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,804,000 after buying an additional 2,294,315 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,542,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,301,000 after buying an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,170,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,690,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,845,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,615,000 after purchasing an additional 226,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,123,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,727. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15,559.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.07%. equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a $0.1397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, Midstream, and Veresen. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota.

