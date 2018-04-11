Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 29,600 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.62% of PennantPark Floating Rate worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate during the third quarter worth about $786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 38,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate by 40.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate by 63.4% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 62,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate by 151.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 98,649 shares during the period. 31.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFLT. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

PFLT opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.61, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.57. PennantPark Floating Rate has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. PennantPark Floating Rate had a net margin of 47.64% and a return on equity of 7.49%. PennantPark Floating Rate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. PennantPark Floating Rate’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $214,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $457,400. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

