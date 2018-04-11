Insider Buying: Pennon Group (PNN) Insider Purchases 17,027 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) insider John Parker acquired 17,027 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 587 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £99,948.49 ($141,269.95).

Shares of Pennon Group stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 643.20 ($9.09). 1,400,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 600.23 ($8.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 947.23 ($13.39).

PNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 890 ($12.58) to GBX 790 ($11.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.87) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 749 ($10.59) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 830 ($11.73) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 836.27 ($11.82).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Waste Management segments. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

