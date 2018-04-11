Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Receives “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) in a report published on Tuesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks currently has a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.53). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. equities analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

