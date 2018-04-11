California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 27,375 Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.33% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hartland & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period.

PEI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 711,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,355. The stock has a market cap of $698.80, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.21. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. equities research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

