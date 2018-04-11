Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,549.90, for a total transaction of $387,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,499,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,778,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,427.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,057. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $884.49 and a one year high of $1,617.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $680,693.44, a PE ratio of 313.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,460.00 price objective (up from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,493.45.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

