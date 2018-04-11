ValuEngine Downgrades Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.14.

PAG opened at $44.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3,665.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Co Ltd Mitsui sold 1,133,016 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $49,999,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,658,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,344,733.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ValuEngine Downgrades Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to Hold” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/penske-automotive-group-pag-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine-updated.html.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.