Pepe Cash Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Pepe Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Counterparty DEX and Tux Exchange. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $16.53 million and $36,192.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00787281 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00172798 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00063905 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash launched on September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Token Trading

Pepe Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Counterparty DEX and Zaif. It is not presently possible to buy Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pepe Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.