Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.

PBT stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.51. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

