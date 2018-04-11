Perrigo (PRGO) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Perrigo earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6287286286531 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $11,673.70, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $63.68 and a 12-month high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

In other news, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff purchased 7,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.85 per share, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $401,065. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

