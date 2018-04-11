Perry Ellis International (PERY) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.70% of Perry Ellis International worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Perry Ellis International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 41.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Perry Ellis International during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perry Ellis International during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 40.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PERY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Perry Ellis International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Perry Ellis International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of PERY stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $424.45, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.78. Perry Ellis International has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. Perry Ellis International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Perry Ellis International’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Perry Ellis International will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories.

