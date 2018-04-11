Contrasting Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) & Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC)

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ: PGLC) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Pershing Gold has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pershing Gold and Cleveland-Cliffs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pershing Gold N/A N/A -$13.09 million ($0.50) -4.00 Cleveland-Cliffs $2.33 billion 0.89 $367.00 million $0.50 14.02

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Pershing Gold. Pershing Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Pershing Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Pershing Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pershing Gold and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pershing Gold N/A -36.61% -34.76% Cleveland-Cliffs 16.09% -35.81% 10.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pershing Gold and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pershing Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cleveland-Cliffs 2 5 4 0 2.18

Pershing Gold currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.90%. Given Pershing Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pershing Gold is more favorable than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Pershing Gold on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation is a gold and precious metals exploration company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and mining opportunities in Nevada. The Company is focused on exploration at its Relief Canyon properties in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Company operates its business directly and also through its subsidiary, Gold Acquisition Corp. Gold Acquisition Corp. owns and is engaged in conducting exploration on the Relief Canyon Mine property in northwestern Nevada. The Company is engaged in conducting exploration on the Relief Canyon expansion properties. The Relief Canyon Mine includes approximately three open pit mines, heap leach pads consisting of approximately six cells, approximately two solution ponds and a cement block constructed adsorption desorption-recovery (ADR) solution processing circuit. The Pershing Pass property includes approximately 490 lode mining claims. The Company has not generated any revenues.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

