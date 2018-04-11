Pesetacoin (PTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.29 Million

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $21,485.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pesetacoin has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.60 or 0.01659740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005075 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017618 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001237 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00021994 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin (CRYPTO:PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 133,493,454 coins. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

