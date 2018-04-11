Scientific Games Co. (SGMS) Director Sells $391,685.00 in Stock

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Director Peter A. Cohen sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $391,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,286,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.40 million. research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,061,000 after buying an additional 123,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Scientific Games by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,967,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,245,000 after buying an additional 424,762 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scientific Games by 48.0% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,986,000 after buying an additional 678,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,174,000 after purchasing an additional 629,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Scientific Games Co. (SGMS) Director Sells $391,685.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/peter-a-cohen-sells-9500-shares-of-scientific-games-co-sgms-stock-updated.html.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.