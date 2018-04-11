At Home (NYSE:HOME) COO Sells $1,674,563.00 in Stock

At Home (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 51,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,674,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Sg Corsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 5th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 6,958 shares of At Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,614.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 13,600 shares of At Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $419,832.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 5,750 shares of At Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $169,625.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 7,850 shares of At Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $243,350.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 5,750 shares of At Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $172,902.50.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Peter Sg Corsa sold 13,600 shares of At Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $425,952.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Peter Sg Corsa sold 9,000 shares of At Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 67,600 shares of At Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $2,215,928.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Peter Sg Corsa sold 13,600 shares of At Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $421,056.00.

At Home stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.02. 474,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,838. At Home has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $2,100.48, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

At Home (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $293.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.23 million. At Home had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.25%. At Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that At Home will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in At Home by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in At Home by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in At Home by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in At Home during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in At Home by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of At Home in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of At Home in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of At Home in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of At Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/peter-sg-corsa-sells-51700-shares-of-at-home-group-inc-home-stock-updated-updated.html.

At Home Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden décor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments.

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.