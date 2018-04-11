Petroquest Energy (PQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $1.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 232.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petroquest Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Petroquest Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.90 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petroquest Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.04.

Shares of NYSE PQ opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.24. Petroquest Energy has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.93.

Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. Petroquest Energy’s revenue was up 114.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Petroquest Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PQ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Petroquest Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Petroquest Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Petroquest Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 646,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Petroquest Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,234,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/petroquest-energy-pq-stock-rating-lowered-by-roth-capital.html.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Texas and the Gulf Coast Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.4 thousand barrels of oil, 26.6 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids, and 81 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroquest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroquest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.