PFS Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 290,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 273,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

FEZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,765. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/pfs-investments-inc-invests-12-75-million-in-spdr-euro-stoxx-50-etf-fez-updated-updated-updated.html.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.