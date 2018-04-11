PFS Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,000. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd comprises approximately 1.2% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 2.0% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 14.7% during the third quarter. King Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

IEF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,750. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a fifty-two week low of $101.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

