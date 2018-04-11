PFS Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) in the fourth quarter worth about $4,175,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 225,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

SPHD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. 336,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,020. PowerShares Preferred Portfoli has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

