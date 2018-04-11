PFS Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Trust (BATS:HEFA)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Trust (BATS:HEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 226,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,000. iShares Trust comprises 1.3% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Trust by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,721,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after buying an additional 924,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Trust stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 12,413 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Trust has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

