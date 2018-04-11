PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 59,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 187,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 55,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $908.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, formerly PGT, Inc, is a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s brands include CGI, PGT Windows + Doors and WinDoor. CGI serves residential and commercial markets in both new and existing construction. CGI manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Miami, Florida.

