Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.1% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,958,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,202,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,465,000 after purchasing an additional 848,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 100,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at $82,178,019.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

PM stock opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The firm has a market cap of $156,907.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

