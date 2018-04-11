Castleark Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 248.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,606,000 after purchasing an additional 324,680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,980,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,357,000 after purchasing an additional 321,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,098,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,021,000 after purchasing an additional 260,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,526,000 after purchasing an additional 258,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.19.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $102.55. 2,247,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $45,595.71, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $107.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

