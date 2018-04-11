Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 57,388 Shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,388 shares during the period. Ring Energy makes up about 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 2.58% of Ring Energy worth $19,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 80,793 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,692,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,079,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 375,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,332. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KLR Group started coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

