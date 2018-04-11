Phocas Financial Corp. Has $11.17 Million Holdings in Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in shares of Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,770 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.27% of Iberiabank worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBKC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iberiabank by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after acquiring an additional 236,669 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Iberiabank by 887.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 220,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iberiabank by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,982,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,614,000 after acquiring an additional 190,374 shares during the last quarter. Ascend Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iberiabank by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 418,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,446,000 after acquiring an additional 175,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Iberiabank by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 389,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 163,965 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBKC stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,172.81, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Iberiabank has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $87.55.

Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $290.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.17 million. Iberiabank had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Iberiabank will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Iberiabank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Iberiabank’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $95.00 price target on shares of Iberiabank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iberiabank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iberiabank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iberiabank in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Iberia Capital cut shares of Iberiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Iberiabank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

