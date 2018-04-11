Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Stake Decreased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,697 shares during the quarter. Ferro accounts for 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.73% of Ferro worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Ferro by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

NYSE:FOE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. 286,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,562. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,960.96, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $288,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 180,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Stake Decreased by Phocas Financial Corp.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/phocas-financial-corp-has-14-37-million-position-in-ferro-co-foe-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.